With the community reeling from the deadly shooting, a local counseling service is offering support to those who need it in Uvalde.

SAN ANTONIO — So many people are left traumatized after Tuesday's shooting in the tight-knit community of Uvalde. That shock will most likely be long-lasting.

Right now counselors with the Ecumenical Center are in Uvalde offering evidence based mental health therapy.

Unfortunately they’re familiar with this sort of tragedy. In the past, they’ve responded to similar mass shootings including at the church in Sutherland Springs in 2017.

The center’s director, Mary-Beth Fisk, says help is available right now for children, adults and even law enforcement who responded to the scene.

“When they get to a point where they would like to talk with a counselor, making sure we’re available and on scene whenever their need is there so today many of the families will be coming to a resource center,” Fisk said.

Fisk says Uvalde is a tight-knit community and they’re expecting many people to be affected by this. She says everyone is welcome to come.

“We’re offering evidence based therapies for both children and adults that have experience a loss and a loved one in that particular area as well as law enforcement officers who responded to this horrific tragedy.”