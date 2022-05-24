Robb Elementary School shooting: What we know so far

It's one of the deadliest school shootings in Texas history. Here is the latest information.

UVALDE, Texas — More than a dozen students and a teacher were killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday. Several others were treated for injuries.

The following is what we know as of 4:55 p.m. Central:

Where was the Texas school shooting?

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. That's about 90 minutes west of San Antonio.

The school has students in second, third and fourth grade, according to local police.

It was the last week of school, according to the school's website.

How many victims were there?

Fourteen students and a teacher were killed, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released.

Authorities have not released the number of those injured in the shooting.

Who was the Robb Elementary school shooter?

The suspected shooter was identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, according to Abbott. It's believed he was shot and killed by law enforcement, the governor said.

Authorities said that the shooter is believed to have acted alone.

"It's believed that he abandoned his vehicle and entered into the Robb Elementary in Uvalde with a handgun," and possibly a rifle, according to Abbott.

Ramos was from the area, Abbott said.

What was the shooter's motive?

No information about the possible motive in the Robb Elementary School shooting has been released.

What did President Biden say about the shooting?

President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting and will address the nation on Tuesday night shortly after he returns to the White House from his trip to Asia, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

How can I help victims of the Texas school shooting?