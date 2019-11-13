SAN ANTONIO — A 58-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making a terroristic threat to a pastor and members of Leon Valley Baptist Church, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place Saturday at the church on Grissom Road on the northwest side.

The suspect, identified as Daniel Campos, allegedly walked into the church, sat on the kitchen floor and made himself coffee without consent of anyone from the church.

A pastor said he confronted Campos and asked him to leave. Campos allegedly told the pastor, "You better hope that I don't come back with a gun."

The pastor called police to report the threat. Authorities said Campos was previously arrested for Aggravated Assault of a Child and Violation of Sex Offender Registration.

Due to the Terroristic Threat made about the gun to the pastor, and the safety of the children, Campos was arrested.