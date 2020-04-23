SAN ANTONIO — A teenager was shot inside a moving car in what they say was a random attack, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 4900 block of East Houston Street.

Police said two teens were in the vehicle and the passenger is the one who suffered a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The teenager shot told police that they were in their moving vehicle when a random person on the side of the road shot at them.

The teenager was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver was taken in for questioning. No arrests have been reported.