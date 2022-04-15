Teen shot, killed in southwest San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — A 17-year-old was killed in a shooting on the city's southwest side, the San Antonio Police Department said.
The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5600 block of Stonybrook Drive.
Authorities said the teen was found shot and killed in the street. One person was detained and taken in for questioning. Police said they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.
The teen reportedly lived in the area. Police said it's unclear what led up to the shooting.
