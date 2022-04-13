Man loses control of stolen moped, trying to avoid hitting dog, police say

The man, who is believed to be in his mid-30s, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

SAN ANTONIO — Police found a stolen moped after the driver wrecked it trying to avoid hitting a dog. The incident happened in the 2400 block of South Zarzamora Street, near U.S. 90, late Tuesday night.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, officers responded around 10 p.m. Witnesses told them the man lost control of the bike when he swerved around the dog.

The man, who is believed to be in his mid-30s, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.