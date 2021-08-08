Teen found alive after going missing in Galveston waters for 45 minutes, officials say

GALVESTON, Texas — A teen was pulled from the waters in Galveston on Sunday. Authorities said he was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.
Authorities said the 13-year-old was swimming near Isla Del Sol when his family members lost sight of him. They started searching and called 911.
About 45 minutes later, beachgoers noticed a body in waist-deep water about 200 yards away from the area he was last seen.
They were able to pull the boy to shore and performed CPR until first responders arrived and took him to the hospital.