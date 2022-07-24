Tackling mental health on social media

Therapist Trey Tucker is having candid conversations, online, and helping people navigate through tough times.

SAN ANTONIO — The mental health therapist has more than 850,000 followers on TikTok.

“Social media for all of its potential pitfalls one of the benefits is it has helped people to talk about mental health,” he said.

In the videos he posts, he talks about a variety of mental health topics.

“It kind of plants those seeds and allows them to start talking about this stuff whether it is through the comments or with other people,” he said. “Or friends or family away from the screen. I think one of the biggest factors is when you are able to talk about something you are able to bring it out to the light. when you hide and keep in the dark, it just continues to have power over you."

Tucker said anxiety continues to be the biggest mental health struggle. He compares it to the check engine light in your car.



“It is a similar idea,” he said. It is uncomfortable. We want it gone. It is trying to get our attention. The check engine light isn't really the problem. The problem is under the hood. Anxiety is trying to get us to look under the hood of our life and figure out what healthy needs aren't being met."