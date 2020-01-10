Suspected drunk driver causes seven-car pileup, San Antonio Police say

Two people were taken to an area hospital as a result of the major crash.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver suspected of driving while intoxicated is believed to be the cause of a chain reaction of car accidents along Highway 281 late Wednesday night, according to a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were called out to the 281 N near Bitters Road for a high speed car accident around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Seven cars were involved in the crash that spread out along 281 N and onto the access road, the spokesperson said.

Two people was taken to area hospitals with one in critical condition and the other in stable condition.