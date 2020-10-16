Spurs coach Gregg Popovich sells multi-million dollar San Antonio mansion

The 9,640-square-foot home features a fully equipped chef's kitchen, an oversized game room, a resort-style pool, and a wine cellar.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is moving on.

From his multi-million dollar mansion that is.

Popovich, who has been the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs since 1996 (and has won five championships with the team), finally sold his 4 bed, 5.5 bath mansion.

Over the summer, Popovich recently dropped the listing price of his home to $3.1 million from its 2019 listing price of $3.5 million

According to a listing on Realtor.com, the 9,640-square-foot home located in the Dominion, a gated neighborhood community located on San Antonio's northwest side, features a fully equipped chef's kitchen, a luxurious wood-paneled in-house elevator, an oversized game room, a large workout room, wrap-around balconies, a resort-style, infinity-edge pool, and "an avid wine enthusiast's dream cellar."

The home was sold by Binkan Cinaroglu with Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.