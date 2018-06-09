A Snapchat post threatening violence at South San High School is under investigation after it was flagged by the FBI.

South San ISD Public Information Officer Laurie Salazar told KENS 5 that there was a Snapchat posted with a picture of bullets on a tray and had warning others to not go to South San. The FBI immediately flagged it, reached out the South San High School and within 10 minutes, the student was taken into custody by South San ISD Police. The student was apprehended around 9 a.m.

Officials said there was no disruption to the school day and no students were in immediate danger.

South San ISD PD, San Antonio Police and the FBI worked closely on the incident and a letter was sent home to parents.

The letter stated that even though the individual said the post was a joke, the district’s leadership team takes all reports seriously. Students are encouraged to report information about potential threats to officials.

