A student at Southwest Elementary got an amazing surprise Thursday when his dad unexpectedly showed up at a school assembly.

At the assembly, Jayven Rangel read a letter he planned to send to his dad. His father, infantry soldier Justin Rangel, has been stationed in Germany for three years and was able to visit every six months.

For this Thanksgiving break, he decided to surprise his son as Jayven was reading the letter. Rangel hid behind the current until his son was finished, and came out to surprise him.

There was hardly a dry eye in the assembly as the father and son embraced for the first time in several months.

Jayven's family provided the letter he was planning to send to his father:

