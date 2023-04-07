Dancers from American Ballet Theatre join the Children's Ballet for Sleeping Beauty

American Ballet Theatre (ABT) Principal Dancers Skylar Brandt and Herman Cornejo will perform as Aurora and her prince in three shows May 12-13.

SAN ANTONIO — Dancers from the American Ballet Theatre will join local rising stars for a performance of Sleeping Beauty at the Majestic Theatre.

American Ballet Theatre (ABT) Principal Dancers Skylar Brandt and Herman Cornejo will perform as Aurora and her prince in three shows May 12-13.

They will join Children's Ballet of San Antonio artists, ages 3-19, including internationally acclaimed classical dancers, gymnasts, actors, vocalists, special needs artists, and other exceptional young people.

The organization is led by Artistic Director Vanessa Bessler.

“This is a rare opportunity for our local youth to perform with these critically acclaimed world-class artists,” said Bessler. "It is very exciting to have these superstar artists pairing up with our local superstars-in-the-making."

The two ABT Principal Dancers, who have years of national and international experience and have received numerous awards and recognition.

Skyler Brandt joined the ABT Studio Company in 2009 and worked her way up over the next ten years to become a Principal Dancer with the main company in 2020. She has performed in numerous productions, dancing the roles of Odette/Odile in Swan Lake, Clara, the Princess in Alexei Ratmansky’s The Nutcracker, and Giselle in Giselle. Named to the 2022 Forbes “30 under 30” list of leaders and entrepreneurs, Brandt was featured in the 2013 film, Ballet’s Greatest Hits.

Fellow ABT Principal Dancer Herman Cornejo, an Argentinian who began dancing at the age of eight, was named Dancer of the Year by The New York Times and Latin Idol by Hispanic Magazine. The youngest dancer in the history of the VIII International Dance Competition in Moscow to win the Gold Medal at the age of 16, Cornejo was a Principal Dancer with Ballet Argentino before joining ABT in 1999.

They will join Sleeping Beauty in telling the story of the classic fairy tale beginning with christening of the Princess Aurora, who receives a curse from the evil fairy Carabosse. The curse states that Aurora will fall into a deep sleep on her sixteenth birthday, which, in this reimagining, is a Quincenera.

