Ballet SA puts on 'Alice in Wonderland,' and everything else happening in San Antonio this weekend

Here's what's on tap for the Alamo City this weekend

SAN ANTONIO — Good news for San Antonians who haven't been to the museum in a while: If you have a Bank of America card, you're able to visit any of the city's major museum – including the McNay, Briscoe and San Antonio Museum of Art – free of charge Saturday and Sunday.

Not to worry if you have a different bank, however; the first weekend of March still brings plenty of opportunities to get out on the town. Speaking of first weekends...

First Friday at Blue Star

The start of a new month in the Alamo City means the Contemporary at Blue Star complex will be bustling with visitors, vendors, bands and artists. March also happens to be Contemporary Art Month in San Antonio, which makes it a great time to visit Southtown and check out new art exhibits from local artists like Hiromi Stringer, Zeke Peña, Emily Fitzgerald

When: Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight

Cost: Free to attend.

Where: Contemporary at Blue Star (116 Blue Star)

Go down the rabbit hole at the Tobin

The dancers of Ballet San Antonio will bring one of pop culture's most hypnotic expeditions to life when "Alice in Wonderland" returns to the Tobin Center. San Francisco-based Brian Enos is behind the production's choreography and Luis Grane conjured up the visuals.

When: Shows at various times on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Cost: Tickets start at $36; buy here.

Where: H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin (100 Auditorium Circle)

McNay spotlights woman-produced art

Women's History Month is being marked with an exhibit of more than 70 works of art collected by the McNay since 2010. According to the museum, "Womanish: Audacious, Courageous, Willful Art" spotlights "the wide variety of ways women express themselves through art."

The exhibit continues through midsummer 2023.

When: Opens Saturday, runs through July 2. See museum hours here.

Cost: Free with McNay admission; ticket information here.

Where: McNay Art Museum (6000 North New Braunfels Ave.)

A San Antonio native rocks out at the Carver

Alamo-City-born Nina Diaz – whose first band, Girl In a Coma, was signed by Joan Jett's record label – returns home for a performance on the east side this weekend, fresh off the release of her first solo album, "I Could Be You, You Could Be Me."

When: Saturday at 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $25; buy here.

Where: Carver Community Cultural Center (226 North Hackberry St.)

Lights, camera, music...

The Academy Awards are still a week away, but you can get into the mood early by relaxing to the iconic scores of John Williams ("Indiana Jones," "Star Wars," "E.T.") thanks to the Heart of Texas Concert Band. "A Night at the Movies" is a celebration of some of cinema's most iconic melodies that transcend the medium, from a composer who musical imagination is ageless.

When: Sunday at 3 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend.

Where: Jefferson High School (723 Donaldson Ave.)

Plus...

Back Restaurant Week 2023 continues through Sunday, giving you a chance to eat some delicious cuisine while supporting Black-owned businesses and the San Antonio Food Bank. It's also closing weekend for "The Hero Twins: Blood Race" at the Magik, one of the most technically audacious and physically demanding shows ever put on by the downtown children's theater.