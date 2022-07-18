Silver Alert issued for missing 68-year-old woman from Von Ormy

Isabel Delgado was last seen midnight on Sunday in the 14600 block of I-35 in Von Ormy.

SAN ANTONIO — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 68-year-old woman last seen on I-35 in Von Ormy, Texas.

Isabel Delgado was last seen midnight on Sunday in the 14600 block of I-35 in Von Ormy. She is described as being 5'0" and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans.

She may be driving a maroon 2016 Toyota Rav 4 with license plate number LLW4777.