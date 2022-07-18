Silver Alert issued for missing 68-year-old woman from Von Ormy

SAN ANTONIO — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 68-year-old woman last seen on I-35 in Von Ormy, Texas.
Isabel Delgado was last seen midnight on Sunday in the 14600 block of I-35 in Von Ormy. She is described as being 5'0" and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans.
She may be driving a maroon 2016 Toyota Rav 4 with license plate number LLW4777.
If you have seen her or know anything about her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Missing Person's Unit of the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.