HCSO: Body believed to be of missing teen found near San Jacinto River

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the person was last seen coming out of the water and walking towards the shore. The body was discovered Sunday morning.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The body of what deputies believe to be is a missing teen was found Sunday morning, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Editorial note: The above video is from before the body was found.

Deputies were called out to Magnolia Gardens Park near the San Jacinto River some time Saturday night to begin the search.

According to Gonzalez, the person, who is possibly 13 years old, was last seen exiting the water and walking to shore. The body was discovered along the shoreline of the area.

HCSO's Marine Unit responded with K-9s and an underwater drone to help.

The search was temporarily suspended around 3 a.m. Sunday before resuming a few hours later.

The person has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

