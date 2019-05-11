SAN ANTONIO — A man believed to be armed and dangerous is on the run after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities are looking for Raul Campos who deputies say lured a woman he knew to his Elmendorf home, forcing her into the house at gunpoint.

Deputies said he tied her up and sexually assaulted her. BCSO went to Campos' home Monday and stopped a man, identified as Daniel Gaetano, driving the suspect's car.

Authorities said Gaetano was wearing tactical gear and holding a hand grenade. He was arrested while a K-9 alerted deputies that explosives may be in the home.

BCSO is still looking for Campos.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS 5 for updates.