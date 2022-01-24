Several agencies recover $350k in meth on the far northwest side, officials say

The drugs, which were hidden in a PS5 box, were found in the back of the suspect's vehicle on Sunday.

The bust was a joint operation between Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the San Antonio Police Department. The seizure of seven kilograms of methamphetamine were found in the back of someone's vehicle in the parking lot of a McDonald's located in the 3800 block of E Loop 1604 N.

Officials said a cardboard box that appeared to be for a video game was found inside 32-year-old Cristhian Lazo Galindo's vehicle. The drugs were then discovered inside the box. Deputies with the BCSO Organized Crime Unit and BCSO Street Crimes Unit then arrested Galindo without incident.

Galindo was taken to the Bexar County Jail and is waiting to be transferred into federal custody. Authorities say he will be federally charged for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.