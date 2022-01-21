'Drugs in every nook and cranny' | Two arrested after BCSO finds $400,000 worth of narcotics in east-side home

Sheriff Salazar said this situation is unfortunate as this is a quiet neighborhood that is attempting to revitalize itself.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office provided details about a drug bust in east Bexar County.

The press conference took place around 11:45 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Porter Street.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the Organized Crime Unit had a search warrant for the home. Two people have been arrested, both a man and a woman in their 20s.

As of now, authorities have found four kilos of heroin and two kilos of cocaine. However, Sheriff Salazar said as crews continue to search, they could uncover more. "Everywhere we look, there's more drugs to be found," he said. Weapons were also found, including an AR-15. It's unclear if the weapons were stolen.

The drugs retail about $400,000 in street value. And authorities also found $40,000 in cash. When searching the property, BCSO also found vehicles in the back that had "drugs in every nook and cranny."

The suspects are facing state charges with intent to deliver narcotics. Federal charges are also possible, Sheriff Salazar said.

BCSO reportedly caught the suspects by surprise. Sheriff Salazar said both suspects have been arrested before and the man has been in prison.

Sheriff Salazar said this situation is unfortunate as this is a quiet neighborhood that is attempting to revitalize itself. "They don't need people like this bringing in a bad element," he said.

This took place in a rental home and it's unclear, as of now, if the landlord knew of the illegal activity taking place.

Sheriff Salazar said if you have any information about this incident, or any drug-related crime, you are urged to contact BCSO.

Authorities later shared images of the items, cash and weapons found:

