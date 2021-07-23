Senior community residents enjoy beach after more than a year of battling pandemic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After more than a year of battling the COVID-19 pandemic, residents of a Corpus Christi senior living community took a trip to the beach to enjoy some sun and sand.
The residents of Mirador were happy to relax in the sunshine and were even given special wheelchairs to maximize their enjoyment.
We hope that all of the residents enjoyed their day at the beach!
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
