Senior community residents enjoy beach after more than a year of battling pandemic

The residents of Mirador were happy to relax in the sunshine and were even given special wheelchairs to maximize their enjoyment.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After more than a year of battling the COVID-19 pandemic, residents of a Corpus Christi senior living community took a trip to the beach to enjoy some sun and sand.

We hope that all of the residents enjoyed their day at the beach!

