x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Senior community residents enjoy beach after more than a year of battling pandemic

The residents of Mirador were happy to relax in the sunshine and were even given special wheelchairs to maximize their enjoyment.
Credit: Mirador

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After more than a year of battling the COVID-19 pandemic, residents of a Corpus Christi senior living community took a trip to the beach to enjoy some sun and sand.

Credit: Mirador

The residents of Mirador were happy to relax in the sunshine and were even given special wheelchairs to maximize their enjoyment.

Credit: Mirador

RELATED: Mirador Senior Living Community creates 'hugging stations' to share love during pandemic

Credit: Mirador

We hope that all of the residents enjoyed their day at the beach!

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: 