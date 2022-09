Authorities said the driver ran a red light and crashed into a big rig.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to a local hospital after his car was dragged by a semi-truck, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of North Weidner and Crosswinds Way.

Authorities said the man ran a red light and crashed into a big rig. His vehicle was trapped under the truck, dragging him down the road.

The man had to be cut out of his car. At last check, authorities said he was in critical condition.