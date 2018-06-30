Several victims are speaking out after a Comal County man accepted a plea deal that could allow him to be released on parole in three years.

The Comal County Criminal District Attorney's office confirms on Tuesday that Jason Dean Hunter accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to 15 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as well as 10 years for stalking. His sentences are to be served concurrently - including the nearly 2 1/2 years he's already served in jail.

But according to documents, 19 counts of "possession of child pornography", "sexual assault", and "solicitation to commit capital murder of a person under 10 years of age" were dismissed.

"The most frustrating thing about this whole process is the fact that it has been going on for years and he just keeps getting away with every single time," Jessica Collins, Hunter's ex-fiance said.

Collins was in the courtroom for the recent trial and filed charges against Hunter in 2007.

"12 years later after my trial, and there's another girl and all these other girls keep coming out of the woodwork," Collins said. "And afraid to take a stand and tell Comal County what happened to them, because we feel that there's no justice. Nothing is being done."

She also said during her trial in 2007, the same judge sent her outside of the courtroom every time Hunter took the stand because he claimed he was too distraught. Collins said she never heard his statements first-hand.

Criminal Charges filed against Jason Dean Hunter by KENS 5 on Scribd

Hunter's criminal history dates back to 1998. Collins believes there are about 12 victims, possibly more.

"If Comal County would have done their job the first time 12 years ago with my trial, there wouldn't have been all these other women tortured," Collins said.

Marissa Dixon, another victim, said she was too afraid to file charges until another woman inspired her to step forward and tell her story.

"I didn't know this many people were involved. I kind of thought I was an isolated incident or something like that," Dixon said, "To learn that there was so many people - it's crazy."

Dixon said all they want to see is that justice is served and to ensure someone else doesn't become the next victim.

The State has the right to appeal.

The Comal County Criminal District Attorney's office released a statement Thursday.

Attorney Statement -- Jason Dean Hunter by KENS 5 on Scribd

Another victim, also wanted her voice to be heard and released this statement to KENS 5:

My name is Amanda Wibracht and I dated Jason Hunter from fall of 2011 to January 2012. In the short relationship we had, I endured regular beatings from him and forced sexual interactions. When I would try to leave Jason he would threaten to set my pets on fire or send out naked pictures he had taken of me to everyone I know. There were nights I thought he would kill me and nights that I wish he would've killed me just so the abuse would end. Other times when I'd try to leave him he'd simply beat me until I understood I wasn't going anywhere. The last and final time he abused me was that night in January. Jason threw me over a grill in the back yard, he pushed me all over the house and it finally ended when he strangled me. He choked me until I let go of my car keys. Some how that night I managed to call 911 and police showed up to finally arrest him. In my case against jason he was charged with felony assault, but by the time the trial came around I was too scared to move forward with a trial so I let him take a plea bargain. While jason was incarcerated at Bexar County Jail he would mail letters to my place of work telling me to tell the judge I lied about the assault. I was terrified of this man, but I'm not anymore. I want everyone to know who this monster is because he will be out on the streets looking to prey on more women.

© 2018 KENS