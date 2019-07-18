POTEET, Texas — A family fears their missing loved one is dead after they say they got a call about where the body may be.

Tiffany Garza was last seen in March. Her mother, Lily Morua, said Garza was dropped off at a Dollar General and has not been heard or seen since. Her family reported Garza missing on April 26th. “I can’t sleep. I’ve just been worried sick to my stomach,” Morua said.

She said a tip about where Garza’s body could possibly be lead the family and deputies to a house on Bocawood, less than two miles away from the Dollar General. Morua said her daughter used to stay there several months prior. “That’s what I was scared of,” Morua said. "Her being out here by herself and something bad happened to her.”

Garza’s family is fearing the worst and believe she could be dead. “How could you hear her screaming and not do anything?,” Madeline Garza, Tiffany’s wife said.

Atascosa County deputies have been searching the area for days now. The Sheriff told KENS 5 they have not found Garza or evidence of a body yet, but deputies will continue to search Thursday and possibly through the week.

