Schertz resident becomes 'Instant Millionaire' after purchasing ticket from H-E-B

SCHERTZ, Texas — One lucky Schertz resident became an 'Instant Millionaire' after winning $1 million on a scratch ticket game of the same name.

According to a press release from the Texas Lottery, the ticket was purchased H-E-B #230 located at 14087 O'Connor Road in San Antonio. The winner elected to remain anonymous.

This was the 22nd of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million in this game. Instant Millionaire offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 10 top prizes of $2.5 million.