SAWS announces Stage 1 watering rules as Edwards Aquifer levels drop

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio will enter Stage 1 watering rules after a drop in the Edwards Aquifer levels, according to San Antonio Water Systems.
This comes after San Antonio has been experiencing a stretch of mostly dry weather recently.
The agency said Wednesday the 10-day average of San Antonio's monitoring well has dropped below 660 feet, requiring a return to Stage 1 watering rules.
Stage 1 rules begin on Thursday, March 10, and will limit outdoor watering with a sprinkler or irrigation system. It will only be allowed before 11 a.m. and after 7 p.m., one day per week, based on the last number of your address:
0 or 1 – Monday
2 or 3 – Tuesday
4 or 5 – Wednesday
6 or 7 – Thursday
8 or 9 – Friday
The agency said watering with a handheld hose is still allowed any day, any time.
For more information on water restrictions, visit this page.
SAWS customers can take advantage of SAWS WaterSaver coupons and rebates to spruce up their yards and save money. Learn more at https://www.gardenstylesanantonio.com/coupons-and-rebates.