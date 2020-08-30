SAPD: Man hospitalized after suspected drunk driver crashes into his vehicle

Police said the driver of a silver car was heading north on General McMullen when he ran a stop light, T-boning a black car.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is hospitalized after a car crash on the city's west side, San Antonio Police said.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on General McMullen and Castroville Road.

The driver of the silver car, a man in his 30s, was arrested under suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital, police said. He is in stable condition, according to authorities.