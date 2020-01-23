SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say a man died after gunfire rang out inside a truck in a south-side neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Two suspects left the truck and fled the scene, according to authorities; a description of them has not been released, nor has anyone been apprehended in the incident, which occurred on Renova Street.

Neighbors tell KENS 5 they heard multiple shots, in what is typically a quiet residential area.

The victim was described only as a man in this 30s. Investigators are still at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS 5.com for updates.