San Antonio Zoo celebrating 'The Great (Little) Train Robbery'

"Each Zoo Train ride will host a guided audio tour of the event that took place 52 years ago on July 18, 1970, when passengers aboard the Brackenridge Eagle winded through the park and into history when the miniature train was looted by two masked robbers. What happened that Saturday in July became known as 'the Great (Little) Train Robbery.' The crime marked itself in regional and state history as the first time in 47 years that a train had been robbed in the Wild West and the last known train robbery in the state," the Zoo says.