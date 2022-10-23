Trial of mother accused of killing 4-year-old daughter continues Monday

Jessica Briones was charged with her child's death in September 2017.

SAN ANTONIO — Inside a Bexar County courtroom, 39-year-old Jessica Briones will face a judge for another day of trial on Monday morning. The mother is charged with killing her 4-year-old daughter Olivia Briones in September 2017.

Five years ago Briones walked half a mile to a police substation on Prue Road, carrying her unresponsive daughter. According to a police report, medics were called to transport the child to University Hospital.

The young girl reportedly was limp and had multiple injuries on her extremities, face and head. She died the next day at the hospital.

Police questioned the mother and asked her why she didn't call for help sooner. Briones reportedly told police she didn't know where her phone was and that it was low on minutes.

When asked about the injuries, Briones told police she falls a lot and had fallen a few days prior. Briones admitted to slamming the girl's arm in the door but called it an accident.

As for the trauma to her daughter's head, Briones had no explanation. After her daughter's death, her charge was eventually upgraded to murder.

"It's very heartbreaking to hear these stories," said Pamela Allen of Eagles' Flight.

Allen has experience with handling child abuse and neglect cases. Her non profit Eagles' Flight helps families navigate parenthood through the hard times.

"There are also so many organizations out there but it's the shame of reaching out for help," said Allen.

What led Briones to allegedly harm her child remains unclear. However, Allen wants others to know there is support available to care for the well-being of a child.

"We've seen too many cases like this in Bexar County and it's frustrating, it's frustrating to hear about," she said.

Court resumes at 9 a.m. on Monday. A verdict could be decided by a jury this week, and if Briones is found guilty of her daughter's death she could face life in prison.