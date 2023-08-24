San Antonio, CPS Energy leaders encourage energy conservation amid 'strong possibility' of outages

Local officials said rolling outages are possible Thursday evening, but they wouldn't be nearly as prolonged as Winter Storm Uri's.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio leaders and utility officials are urging community members to do what they can to conserve power Thursday afternoon and warned of the possibility of brief evening outages to ease up demand on the state power grid.

The outages, if they do happen, would occur between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. But CPS Energy CEO Rudy Garza said they wouldn't be nearly as prolonged as those Texans endured during Winter Storm Uri in 2021, but instead likely 10 to 15 minutes at most.

“The conversation this afternoon is really a precaution. We’ve been close a couple times in the last week," Garza said, referring to statewide demand outpacing available energy load. "The only way to equal out load and demand is to ease up demand on the system."

Wireless alerts could be sent to phones if a loadshed event happens in the evening.

The Thursday update came a few hours after ERCOT issued another appeal for Texans to conserve energy amid "tight grid conditions" and "near-record demand."

(1/2) TXANS Update—August 24, 2023: ERCOT has issued a Conservation Appeal for today, Aug. 24, from 3 – 10 p.m. due to extreme temperatures, continued near-record demand, and forecasted low wind-power generation. Tight grid conditions are expected this afternoon into the evening. pic.twitter.com/zCCUfN34y8 — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) August 24, 2023

Community members are being asked to conserve energy until 10 p.m. Thursday by avoiding the use of large home appliances and raising their thermostats, so long as it's safe to do so. San Antonio libraries and community centers will remain open until 9 p.m. for those who need a place to cool down, and VIA buses will provide free transit.

The city says its doing its part, including "powering down" the Alamodome and limiting electricity use at the downtown convention center, where there is an evening Thursday night. Thursday's budget town hall will be rescheduled.

Why now?

Garza said the sudden warning of outages at the tail-end of a historically hot summer is due to "changing patterns" in electric demand, including the start of the school year (resulting in increased demand) as well as lower wind and solar output.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg emphasized the issues of energy generation and demand is a statewide issue, not a CPS Energy problem.

"I'm not happy to be here," he said. "The point of this press conference is to make sure everyone is aware of the situation and does what they need to do.”

“We have not had a loadshed event of this nature since winter Storm Uri," Garza added. "We’re a whole different utility today than we were two and a half years ago. The issues we saw, we fixed. We’re ready for whatever comes."

More tips from the city

City leaders are recommending that residents come up with a plan ahead of the potential outages, including:

Having a battery-powered flashlight ready.

Know your medical needs, and whether they require electricity.

Disconnect appliances to avoid damage during potential power surges.

Keep freezers and refrigerators closed.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

Related Articles ERCOT calls for conservation Thursday as it anticipates tight grid conditions

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.