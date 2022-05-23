'One can at a time is very hard for us' | San Antonio moms struggle to find baby formula due to ongoing shortage

Pediatric doctor urges parents not to feed children homemade baby formula because of potential negative health impacts.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Clarissa Martinez is waking up earlier these days on the hunt for baby formula before going to work to make sure her 6-month-old daughter Julissa doesn’t go hungry.

“Making sure that we have milk so she can eat has been a big struggle,” Martinez said.

The nationwide baby formula shortage has resulted in millions of Americans encountering barren store shelves.

Martinez is among those millions of parents faced with the grim reality.

“If H-E-B gives you one little can or Walmart gives you one can, you’re having to go to multiple places just to get a can of milk and it doesn’t really last you very long. Maybe a can will last you at the most two days,” she said.

Martinez and a group of mothers have come together to help each other find formula around San Antonio. Such networking is not uncommon across the U.S. as communities have formed social media pages to report where to purchase baby formula.

“We even have friends who don’t even have kids who are going out to look for milk for us as well,” Martinez said.

Children’s Hospital of San Antonio’s Dr. Courtney Smith said families have been calling wondering what to do as it relates to find specialty formula intended for babies with allergies and other health issues.

“Sometimes we’re able to give them guidance with just letting them know what other brands of formula are most compatible with what that specialty formula is,” Smith said.

The federal government’s answer to the baby formula supply chain disruption came in the form of Operation Fly Formula.

Government officials say more than 75,000 pounds of specialty formula that arrived from Europe over the weekend, will end up in hospitals, doctor’s offices and pharmacies across the U.S.

Smith said some parents are becoming desperate by exploring ways of making their own baby formula. But doing so can be dangerous for the health of little ones.

“It can really affect a baby’s level of sugar and salt and electrolytes,” Smith said. “We’ve been trying to recommend that our parents absolutely do not do that. If they’re at a point that they feel like that that’s their last resort, then reach out to us so that we can try to help them in any way we can.”

Martinez’ boss’ wife has pitched in with some formula as she waits for the shelves to be fully stocked in the coming weeks and months.