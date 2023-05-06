San Antonio man with rare disorder thanks the nurses who saved his life

KENS 5 spoke with 23-year-old Angel Anthony Cortez earlier this year after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

SAN ANTONIO — A man diagnosed with a rare disorder got the chance Monday to thank the nurses who saved his life.

KENS 5 spoke with 23-year-old Angel Anthony Cortez earlier this year after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome. The paralyzing illness nearly killed him.

“I don’t really remember much about being here, I just remember being knocked out,” Cortez said.

But, he did remember that promise he made five months ago, to return once he got better. After his diagnosis in January, the illness attacked his nerves, causing paralysis throughout his body.

The Texas State student was rushed to Christus Santa Rosa in San Marcos. For weeks, he was used a tube to breath as he lost control of his muscles. His nurses determined he needed a high level of care and transported him to a hospital in San Antonio. It was a difficult task given that Cortez was on a ventilator with multiple drips.

“We worked pretty diligently for a while," said Jennifer Burger, a nurse who made the call to transport him.

It was the right call and Cortez later received a plasma exchange, increasing his mobility.

Monday, he shook hands with the nurses who cared for him when he was really sick. He hugged and thanked them for their tireless work as he fought to recover. Cortez and his family even brought them flowers.

“We rarely see our patients come back so to see him doing well just it makes me feel good," said Nikki Williams, another nurse who cared for him.

“This gesture in itself is so rewarding to us,” said Perla Palacio, a third nurse on staff.

“Without them, I wouldn’t be here," Cortez said.

Cortez is healing faster than doctors expected and is very hopeful for the future. He’s even planning to return to college in the fall if his health continues to improve.

“Hopefully in a year and a half, I’ll be back to where I was,” he said.