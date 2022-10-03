'Pray for the people of Ukraine': San Antonio man providing humanitarian relief to Ukrainian refugees in Poland

A team of volunteers with Texas Baptist Men is helping cover costs for churches to deliver 24/7-care for hundreds of Ukrainian families who've fled the war.

CHELM, Poland — A San Antonio man’s mission of faith and humanitarianism took him to Poland where more than 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees have settled after fleeing the catastrophic Russian invasion.

Through the devastation of war emerges the welcoming arms of humanity as people like Gary Finley and the non-profit organization Texas Baptist Men (TBM), provide hope and healing for the hundreds of families.

“We’re Texas Baptist Men and I look at the life of Christ. And he met people’s needs,” Finley said.

But there’s a lingering fear of what could happen to loved ones in Ukraine.

“It’s some relief because they’re safe and their kids are safe but they’re still worried about their husbands and fathers and families that are over there still doing the fighting,” Finley said.

A team of TBM volunteers is working alongside several other organizations to provide relief in Polish cities now serving as safe-havens for Ukrainian refugees.

Churches have been converted into 24/7 shelters, giving families the chance to sleep, eat, play, and figure out what’s next amid a war that sees no immediate end in sight.

Finley recalls one family’s story of survival and their long journey to sanctuary.

“Three missiles hit their house overnight. The next morning they were still alive, so they started heading for the border. And what would normally be about a three-hour trip took them over 11 hours,” Finley said.

Poland’s around-the-clock compassion is apparent as families near the border and wonder what the future holds.

“People are driving their personal car to the Ukraine border and picking up people and getting them away from the border to safety so we’re trying to come alongside those people and help them with the cost that it’s doing there,” Finley said.

Even through the gloom, Finley sees smiling faces, children playing, and the soul of the Ukrainian people lifted by humankind ever day.

“If I can help people and meet their needs and help them when they’re at their lowest point, then maybe it gives me the opportunity to share the love of Christ with them, so that’s what keeps me going,” Finley said. “Pray for the people of Ukraine and pray for the people of Poland, they need all the strength they can get right now.”

Texas Baptist Men will be on the ground in Poland assisting with the Ukrainian relief effort for at least six months.