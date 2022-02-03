San Antonio concert to benefit Ukraine set for Thursday at Hemisfair

Ukrainian San Antonio also says that anyone who wants to perform, read poems or pray can also take the stage.

SAN ANTONIO — A benefit concert will be taking place Thursday to raise funds to support Ukrainians, as tens of thousands flee from their homes and the Russian military continues its assault.

Some of the artists performing are Rudi Harst, Sergio Leal, Eduardo C. Garza, Hannah Gayle, Michael Carrillo and Andrea Vocab Sanderson. The benefit was organized by Adam Tutor, who was a former Peace Corps volunteer in Ukraine, Ukrainian San Antonio says.

The nonprofit also says that anyone who wants to perform, read poems or pray is welcome to take the stage as well.

If you would like to make an online contribution, you can click here. For other ways San Antonians can help amid the growing humanitarian crisis, click here.