The Comal County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are searching for a missing person on Canyon Lake, the sheriff’s office announced Sunday.

54 year-old James Karczewski of San Antonio, Texas was last seen Saturday near boat ramp 21 in Canyon Lake at 7:20pm. He was last seen wearing a blue fishing shirt, black and white shorts and blue crocs.

Canyon Lake Fire EMS, Bulverde and Spring Branch EMS, New Braunfels Dive Team, San Marcos SMART Team, Game Wardens and Comal County Deputies continue to search for this missing person, according to officials.

If you have any information regarding this missing person, please contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400.

© 2018 KENS