SAISD to announce which schools it plans to close or relocate at meeting Monday

Back in June, the San Antonio ISD Board of Trustees approved a resolution that called for a study of school building capacity.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio ISD trustees will hear the initial results of a plan to "rightsize" the district that has been in the works for several months.

Back in June, the San Antonio ISD Board of Trustees approved a resolution that called for a study of school building capacity and other factors to determine which school will be closed, redesigned, relocated or merged. Any changes approved in the process would apply to the 2024-2025 school year.

Several meetings have been held since July to allow families and community members in different parts of the district to give input into the plan.

The district says declining enrollment over the last 20 years has led to the need to look at restructuring options. The district cited declining birth rates in the city and increasing cost of housing within the district for the lower rates of enrollment.

The district says some of the benefits of consolidating school buildings include improved safety and security, give teachers a chance to be with more grade-level peers and increase opportunities for extracurricular activities.

Monday's meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the SAISD Central Office at 514 W. Quincy Street and will be led by Superintendent Jaime Aquino and Deputy Superintendent Patti Salzmann. The meeting will be livestreamed within this article.