San Antonio Councilman is back in the classroom teaching

SAN ANTONIO — District 2 City Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez is teaching again as part of a part-time program with San Antonio ISD. He is only in his second week. The city leader talked about juggling both very demanding jobs.

"It feels like home again," he said.

McKee-Rodriguez said he is back to his roots.

"I missed education," the councilman said. "I missed being in the classroom a lot."

The city leader has taught before. But, you can say he has been busy working full time on San Antonio's city council.

"I have always been a busybody been involved in multiple things at a time," he said. "These past two years allowed me to see what kind of schedule am I am successful with."

He calls it a freedom flexibility, and said he will still be faithfully serving his constituents.

"There are council members that are still lawyers full time, real estate, educators as well or some who do two three other jobs," he said. "I found that that is a small time commitment that I am going to be committing to on top of the full job which is council."

He will be teaching Math at an SAISD high school in District 2. But, didn't want to say which school for the sake of his students.

"Monday, Wednesday, Friday from about 8:30 to 11:30," he said. "I am not a morning person anyway. So, I wasn't doing anything between 8:30 and 9."

He said it won't interfere with council meetings. McKee-Rodriguez has a small group of kids he works with, and also primarily supports other teachers.

"I ran for office because of my experience as a teacher," he said. "And so to have an opportunity to reconnect with my roots in that way and foster that way with my community, I feel is my passion, I think is only going to fuel my ability to serve as council person."