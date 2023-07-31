It's official: We just experienced San Antonio's second-hottest July on record

We're experiencing a warmer overall summer compared to 2022. Part of the reason: Much less rain.

SAN ANTONIO — If you thought the sun was beating down harder during your weekend River Walk stroll or you felt a stronger urge to hit the Guadalupe River this month, it wasn't just you—the Alamo City is wrapping up its second-hottest July on record, based off data that goes back to 1880.

Only 2022 yielded a warmer July in San Antonio.

It became official when the city recorded an afternoon high of 103 on Monday, capping off a month that saw 29 out of 31 days sweltering the city with above-average heat, according to the National Weather Service. That pattern reflects what proved to be an exceptional climate month it was all around the world, with scientists last week already declaring it was the hottest globally on record.

July 2022 still holds the dubious mark for San Antonio when it comes to the hottest Julys locally, though we came less than a degree away in 2023. Still, this summer is proving warmer overall, and with much less rain providing relief.

July 2023 was also the second-hottest July in San Antonio history going off average temperature; 89.3 degrees just barely missed July 2022's record of 89.8 degrees.

San Antonio tied or broke new daily highs eight times this month, and endured a near-record-breaking stretch of 15 straight days at 100+ degrees.

The worst might still be to come. The period lasting from July 30 to August 16 is typically the hottest time of the year in San Antonio, and warmer-than-usual conditions are expected every day this week.

Above average heat and elevated to near critical fire weather conditions persist each afternoon this week. Nights will remain warm and mostly clear to partly cloudy. Continue to practice heat safety and avoid outdoor burning or any other activity that may lead to wildfires. #txwx pic.twitter.com/MuWN0Xjtl4 — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 31, 2023

As we head into the hottest time of year, temperatures will continue to climb above 100° in San Antonio. Add in humidity, heat indices will be slightly higher than the air temperatures. #satx #txwx pic.twitter.com/yt50IGddrA — Ryan Shoptaugh (@RShoptaugh) July 31, 2023

To put it all in simpler terms, it's puro caliente this summer in San Antonio. Make sure you keep umbrellas handy, wear light-colored clothing if you expect to be outside for a prolonged amount of time, and hydrate throughout the day.

