How San Antonio's homeless population says they're trying to beat the heat

With daily temperatures topping 100 degrees the homeless say they suffer.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Bryan Skidmore says "It's hell," as he describes what it's like to be homeless in the heat. Skidmore says he tries to find somewhere cool he can go for him that's a local library.

Skidmore says he tries to tell other homeless where they can go to stay cool.

Advocates say finding a cool place might not always be an option especially for those who suffer from mental health issues. The city says outreach teams are on the ground everyday trying to connect people with services, carrying ice chest with water.

Skidmore says he drinks plenty of water, but it's hard to find cold water. He also says he would like the city to offer more cooling centers, adding he often gets kicked out of places trying to stay cool especially businesses.