San Antonio groups donate fence to protect community garden for local refugees

SAN ANTONIO — Migrant neighbors in San Antonio have been growing their own food in a community garden, and someone is stealing it.

A solution is taking shape Monday morning, as a city councilman and other groups chipped in to help.

Refugees from all over the world have grown plants in the garden at House of Prayer Lutheran Church.

Much like the world, the garden and those who tend to it, are a melting pot.

"It gives us an opportunity to share in common cultures," Santi Sapkota said. He moved to San Antonio from Bhutan 13 years ago and has spent a lot of time planting native foods here.

Many others who use the garden often have no choice but to leave their native country.

"I get the opportunity to connect to people from international backgrounds. It's not only from Nepal or Bhutan or Burma there are several African countries, Middle East, from different parts of the world who are living here," Sapkota said.

Sapkota and several others were at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new fence that was built at the garden after several reports of vandalism and theft.

Dr. Lopita Nath, professor and chair at the University of the Incarnate Word, is a migration scholar. Her students and the gardeners have expressed their disappointment in how their herbs and vegetables have been stolen in the past.

"A lot of the refugees have plots they have had [here] for over 10 years. It's amazing and I think building the fence is great, almost like a godsend to us," Dr. Nath said.

The new fence was built after councilman Manny Pelaez took notice. The fence was built thanks to contributions from Valero, Love, Tito's, Green Spaces Alliance of South Texas.

“It’s not just the connection with the home country, but it’s also the connection with the soil and they feel that they are here to live,” Dr. Nath said.

Sapkota thinks the fence will not just protect their food—but will appeal to others.

"This fence will help make our garden look beautiful and wonderful,” he said.