East side community gathers to honor victims of coronavirus and violence

SAN ANTONIO — A local mother is feeling more connected to her community after releasing a lantern in memory of her daughter at the Peace on Earth 100 Sky Lantern Release event on Sunday afternoon.

The event, hosted by Chef Mila Williams and his local nonprofit LOLEI Inc, was to bring people back in to the remembrance of the Christmas season and to honor those individuals affected by the coronavirus, incarceration, violence and other life altering events with a symbolic lantern release.

"The sky lanterns represent and replicate the blessings of people," said Williams.

Blessings Debra Seward is in need of. In July 2018, her daughter Grace was killed in an ambush-style attack. Seward said police are still investigating the case as the killer remains unknown.

"I pray for justice to be served," said Seward.

Until then, she finds solace in supporting others like herself and attending events like the one Williams hosted. Watching her lantern float up along others, was the release she needed ahead of another holiday spent without her daughter.

"This is what I'll be thinking about [as the lantern goes up], just the memories that I shared with her and the happy times we shared together."