A San Antonio father and son were given sentences for participating in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol

Chance Anthony Uptmore was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 36 months of probation.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A father and son from San Antonio were sentenced Wednesday after entering the U.S. Capitol with a mob on January 6, 2021, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Chance Anthony Uptmore was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 36 months of probation. His father, James Herman "Sonny" Uptmore was sentenced to 36 months of probation including 21 days of home confinement, according to the release.

Chance Anthony Uptmore was arrested on January 26, 2021 and pleaded guilty on March 31, 2022. He was charged for entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

His father, James Herman "Sonny" Uptmore was also arrested on January 26, 2021 and pleaded guilty on June 6, 2022. He was charged for entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

In a criminal complaint, the FBI said, "On January 8, 2021, the FBI received a tip from the public that Chance Uptmore of San Antonio, Texas, posted to his Facebook account a claim that he had videos taken while he was inside the Capitol building on January 6, 2021."

A screenshot showed Uptmore made a Facebook comment indicating he was inside the Capitol building. It said: “When a painting was grabbed off the wall we helped the cops recover it. The cops were saying stuff like ‘we stand with you’ ‘thanks for being here’ ‘you made your point now leave calmly’ I have it all on tape.”

Uptmore also posted a photo of himself outside of the Capitol building.