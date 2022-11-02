Report: Josh Primo asserts innocence amid allegations that he exposed himself

The former Spurs guard is facing allegations of exposing himself to several women including the team's former psychologist.

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report from TMZ, former San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo is claiming he never intentionally exposed himself during sessions with Dr. Hillary Cauthen, the former consulting psychologist for the franchise.

TMZ's sources are stating that any exposure by Primo was due to wardrobe malfunctions from laying on a couch in shorts.

The Spurs made the announcement last week that they were waiving the 19-year-old, leaving many stunned.

He was considered part of the franchise's rebuild and placed him front-and-center as part of their jersey patch partner, Self Financial.

Following the announcement, Primo released a statement to ESPN that he will focus on his mental health at this time and is seeking privacy.

Cauthen hired Tony Buzbee of The Buzbee Law Firm to represent her in this matter. He is the same attorney who represented former Houston Texan player, Deshaun Watson.

"The Buzbee Law Firm represents former San Antonio Spurs consulting psychologist Dr. Hillary Cauthen," they said in an email to KENS 5. "At the conference, Tony Buzbee will discuss allegations made by Dr. Cauthen and others against NBA player Josh Primo, the events that precipitated the release of Primo, the veracity of recent public statements made by both the Spurs organization and Primo, interactions with individuals within the San Antonio Spurs organization, and the expected path forward. Dr. Cauthen will be present to make a public statement and answer pertinent questions. No proprietary information will be shared at the conference. HIPPA restrictions will be observed."

According to TMZ, Primo has received a demand letter from Buzbee and no lawsuit has been filed.

KENS 5 will be live streaming the press conference Thursday, Nov. 3 at beginning at 10 A.M.