SAISD begins new school year, opens brand new campus

Burbank has a long history within San Antonio as it reminds superintendent Dr. Jaime Aquino of a college campus.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — It’s the first day of school for the third largest district in San Antonio! San Antonio ISD is getting ready to welcome in thousands of students back to school Tuesday morning.

This is a big year for the district --- they are celebrating a new state-of-the-art campus thanks to the $80 million that has been invested into the building which was part the 2016 bond, and another 19 million from the 2020 bond.

Burbank has a long history within San Antonio as it reminds superintendent Dr. Jaime Aquino of a college campus.

Burbank High School will help them serve students. Ballistic film has been installed on all the windows of the new campus, the district has invested $40 million on safety; half will be spent on mental health and the other half on the physical safety of buildings.

All gates and doors are locked, visitors must be buzzed in to campuses and every campus has a safety committee.

Dr. Aquino says they are prepared to deal with any crisis and they’ve held block walks before school to speak with parents to help ease concerns.

“In addition to the block walking, we also held virtual parent town halls just to share the excitement that we want them back in the classroom and their classes are safe,” Dr. Aquino said.

This is his first year as superintendent and he says his goal is to improve student learning and family engagement.