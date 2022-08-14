14-year-old girl starts a non-profit to help people recycle

Eliana Wyche started Save The Planet Association two years ago with the help of her parents.

SAN ANTONIO — Most 14-year-olds spend their day riding a bike, playing video games, but not Eliana Wyche. She's the president of her own non-profit, the Save The Planet Association, and she just spearheaded a recycling event held at the Encino Park Community Center.

But her passion for saving lives started years ago.

"When I was seven, I started a Save the Animal Association for fun because I was really passionate about endangered animals at the time," she said.

But over the next five years her dreams grew, and she took her passion to a whole new level.

"I started Save the Planet Association because I was like why just save animals when you could help the environment they live in?" Wyche said.

"We know that this is her passion and what do parents do? They fuel their kids' passion," said Eliana's parents Gregory and Michelle who are the acting board of directors for the organization. "She told us what she wanted, started organizing and giving us ideas about the events, and we would just guide her to execute this great event."

Wyche's goal is to collect and find ways to recycle things that aren't as common such as batteries, ink cartridges, light bulbs, and computer parts. Things people normally just throw away.

"They don't know where to go or they don't take the time or they don't have the time," she said.

"She cannot do that on a global scale at this time, but she is taking simple acts, small acts such as taking recyclable items that our community can't recycle in a home bin," her parents added.

But in a sense she is doing it on a global scale, after getting some help starting up the organization from a friend in Russia.