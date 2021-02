Crews told KENS 5 that everyone in the building was able to get out safely.

SAN ANTONIO — A massive fire on the north side is forcing residents at an apartment complex into the cold.

The San Antonio Fire Department said the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Tuscany Apartments on Patricia near West Avenue.

Crews told KENS 5 that everyone in the building was able to get out safely. But, 20 people were displaced.

At least 16 units were heavily damaged, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.