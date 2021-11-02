Winter weather leaving thousands without power in Austin area

Here's how to check for power outages near you.

AUSTIN, Texas — In addition to leading to several crashes and many school closures across the Austin area, Thursday's winter weather has also caused power outages across the area. And by Friday morning, thousands are still without power.

Here's how you can check for outages in your area:

By 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Austin Energy said about 5,000 customers are without power across 151 different power outages.

"One of our largest outages is off of Spicewood Springs/360 area. Crews are navigating hilly terrain to identify the problem areas along this circuit. Thank you for your continued patience," Austin Energy said on Twitter.

This will be the last update tonight.

⚡ 151 active outages

⚡~5K customers without power

Crews will work through the night. Providing safe and reliable ⚡️ can get pretty complicated sometimes. For instance, as temps keep dropping, we are experiencing “cold load pickup.” (1/3) — Austin Energy (@austinenergy) February 13, 2021

To monitor power updates from Austin Energy, click here.

Austin Energy provided the following information when asked about winter-weather preparations:

Ice, as well as heavy snow, can weigh down tree limbs into power lines – causing outages. Austin Energy is always ready to safely restore power, our crews work 24/7 to keep the lights on. With the cold weather and the possibility of a wintry mix, we’re making sure we have extra line workers, troubleshooters and forestry crews on standby.

We want Austinites to know there’s more to restoring power than just flipping a switch. Our first priority is the safety of our crews and customers.

In addition to making sure crews are on standby, Austin Energy winterizes equipment: Generating unit rotors are turned on Critical oils used in machinery are preheated via oil heaters to ensure ability to start and operate with short notice Outside fuel tanks are heated Ensure personnel have proper winter clothing and PPE and know the signs of hypothermia and how to avoid it

Ways customers can prep: We encourage customers to prepare for power outages by signing up for our text Outage Alerts or check our mobile-friendly outage map at Outagemap.austinenergy.com. Keep cellphones charged and have backup chargers charged as well. If working or doing school at home, save your work periodically and make sure your devices are on power strips. You may even consider using external power sources for your electronics. Make sure you have flashlights and fresh batteries (candles are a fire risk). As a family, assemble a storm prep kit with flashlights, batteries, snacks, water, etc. BEFORE storms hit.) Keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed and your food will stay good up to four hours.

How to stay safe during storms if you have to be out on the roads: Do not drive over or go near a downed power line, it could be energized. Call 311 if you see a downed line to report it. If the line is sparking, call 911. If you see limbs on wires or see downed tree limbs, please call 311 to report them.



Overnight Friday, residents along FM 390 were without powers, but power has since been restored.

Crews found trees across power lines, causing outages in north Washington County. Bluebonnet Electric said crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to remove trees, repair any damage and restore power.

To report or check for outages, click here.

Oncor is also reporting hundreds of outages across the Round Rock and Georgetown areas – and throughout Texas.

To view its outage map, click here.

We're closely monitoring the weather & preparing for potential impacts w/ crews & resources pre-positioned. If you experience a weather-related outage contact us at 888.313.4747/ Download the MyOncor app/ Text "OUT" to 66267/ Visit https://t.co/Y3Lczg5ODmhttps://t.co/4UvvWzTNtA — Oncor (@oncor) February 9, 2021

By 8 p.m. Friday, PEC said there are currently more than 120 outages affecting more than 400 meters in its service area.

To report or check for outages, click here.

Extreme weather expected to result in record electric use

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) on Thursday said that it expects record energy use as a result of the extremely cold temperatures expected over the next few days.

“This statewide weather system is expected to bring Texas the coldest weather we’ve experienced in decades,” said ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness. “With temperatures rapidly declining, we are already seeing high electric use and anticipating record-breaking demand in the ERCOT region.”

You can monitor grid conditions in real time by following ERCOT on Twitter or by downloading the ERCOT mobile app available on Google Play and in the Apple Store.

On Monday, ERCOT issued an Operating Condition Notice (OCN) for extreme cold weather expected in the ERCOT region Thursday through Tuesday. ERCOT also issued an Advisory on Feb. 10 and a Watch on Feb. 11 for extreme cold weather. A Watch is the third level of communication issued by the ERCOT control room in anticipation of potential tight grid conditions.

Generators have been asked to take steps to prepare their facilities for the expected cold weather, which includes reviewing fuel supplies and planned outages and implementing winter weatherization procedures. The grid operator is also working with transmission operators to minimize transmission outages that could reduce the availability of generation or otherwise impact the ability of the system to serve demand.

Based on the current energy forecast, and if temperatures continue to decline, ERCOT said it could set a new all-time winter peak demand record Monday morning. The current winter peak demand record is 65,915 MW set on Jan. 17, 2018, between 7 and 8 a.m.