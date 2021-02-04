SA Humane Society celebrates Easter with Doggy Egg Hunt

The Facebook Live Pet Egg Hunt will be this Saturday, April 3 at 10 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Humane Society is hoping to give its shelter pups an egg-cellent Easter this year with a virtual doggy egg hunt.

The Facebook Live Pet Egg Hunt will be this Saturday, April 3 at 10 a.m. Viewers will have a chance to see the shelter pets looking for treats during the egg hunt from the comfort of their own homes.

Check out the flyer for the event below: