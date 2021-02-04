SA Humane Society celebrates Easter with Doggy Egg Hunt

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Humane Society is hoping to give its shelter pups an egg-cellent Easter this year with a virtual doggy egg hunt.
The Facebook Live Pet Egg Hunt will be this Saturday, April 3 at 10 a.m. Viewers will have a chance to see the shelter pets looking for treats during the egg hunt from the comfort of their own homes.
Check out the flyer for the event below:
The SA Humane Society is still closed to the general public, but people can still look for pets to adopt. The organization is working on a no-contact adoption process. See the Humane Society website for more information.