SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition at the hospital after an attempted confrontation with a potential robbery suspect ended in gunfire Saturday evening.

According to San Antonio Police officials, the unidentified victim traced possibly-stolen property to the Mission Plaza shopping center off SE Military Drive and found the suspect, who then fired shots at the victim.

Police say they are still looking for the suspect, but aren't sure if they were alone. As a reminder, they also are urging the public to never attempt recovering stolen property alone.

