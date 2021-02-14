SAPD officer hit and injured while handling accident at Highway 281 and Brook Hollow

The officer was taken to University Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition with serious injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — An SAPD officer is in stable condition after being hit while handling an accident on the north side of San Antonio early Sunday morning, police confirm.

The officer was struck in the area of Highway 281 and Brook Hollow, according a tweet around 4 a.m. from San Antonio police.

The officer was taken to University Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition with serious injuries.

The officer is a two-year veteran of the force, according to police.

Major Accident at 281 / Brook Hollow. An SAPD Officer was struck by a vehicle while handling an accident. The officer, a 2-year veteran, was transported to University Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition with serious injuries. Will send out more information. — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) February 14, 2021

Law enforcement is dealing with more accidents than usual due to the icy conditions on the roads. Officials are urging everyone to stay off the roads if possible. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Bexar County and surrounding counties.